Alabama Forester, TikToker shows us what’s growing this spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you ever wonder what type of mysterious plant you have growing in your yard or down the street, Kyle Lybarger can probably tell you.

Lybarger is a forester known as Native Plant Tok on TikTok. That’s where he shares his knowledge of plants native to Alabama and Tennessee. With over 200k followers on TikTok and over 3M likes, it’s safe to say people are interested in what is growing in their neighborhoods.

He talked with Payton Walker about what kind of plants we’re seeing grow this time of year and the importance of growing native plants as opposed to others that don’t always benefit our area.

