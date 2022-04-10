Deals
World’s largest national pet adoption event coming to North Alabama

Florence will be hosting a stop in the Tour For Life pet adoption tour.
Florence will be hosting a stop in the Tour For Life pet adoption tour.(North Shore Animal League)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence-Lauderdale Animal services and the North Shore Animal League America are teaming up to hold a week-long pet adoption event.

The event will start Monday and go through Sunday, April 17, during the event all pet adoption fees will be just $50 for adult animals. On weekdays, the event will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. while on weekends the times will be 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.

The event is just one stop out of 53 for the Tour For Life 2022. The Tour For Life 2022 is a pet adoption tour that travels to 53 cities and 37 states throughout March and April.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services will be hosting the event at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence, Alabama.

For more information, click here.

