One killed in Sunday morning shooting in Sheffield

By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting at Jokers in Sheffield.

According to Sheffield Police Chief, Ricky Terry, officers were notified of the shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Terry also stated that the investigation is currently in the early stages and the family of the deceased has yet to be notified.

More details will be released as they are made available.

This is not the first shooting to take place recently at Jokers, one person was killed and two were injured in December at Jokers. For more information on the December shooting, click here.

The restaurant/nightclub nearly lost its business license after the first shooting but was instead put on probation. Click here for information about the business license.

