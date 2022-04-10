One dead after crash in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A car in Hazel Green left the roadway and drove into a pond resulting in one fatality Sunday morning.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says that the death occurred sometime before 7 a.m. Sunday as a car in Hazel Green drove into a pond.

According to Webster, the incident occurred on Highway 231 just North of Hazel Green.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will be investigating further.

This incident is currently under investigation and more details will be released as they are made available.

