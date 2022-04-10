Huntsville Police led on chase Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department attempted to pull a car over near Airport Road for a traffic violation Saturday night but the car failed to yield and began a police chase.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers completed the pursuit around Huntsville Hospital as officers deployed stop sticks to prevent the car from moving.

There were no reported injuries and the driver was taken into custody for multiple traffic violations according to the Huntsville Police Department.

