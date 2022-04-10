Happy Sunday! Chilly morning, warmer temperatures on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Sunday! Grab a jacket this morning! Temperatures in much of the Tennessee Valley are in the mid to low 30s.

The good news is that temperatures are going to warm up significantly with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will not be as cold Sunday night with lows in the mid 50s. A weak disturbance will push into the area on Monday bringing clouds and chances for showers, especially during the late morning and early afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Those showers will clear out Monday night as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Tuesday looks mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will push into the area on Wednesday afternoon bringing heavier shower and thunderstorm chances with highs in the mid 70s. The rain chances will continue into Thursday morning before cooler and drier air pushes into the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Temperatures will hover around average for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Then, there looks to be some chance of rain as we head into Easter Sunday.

I hope everyone has a great day!

