First Alert Forecast What a rebound today. We started with frosty conditions and then temperatures warmed to near 80 in the afternoon. We expect increasing clouds overnight with more humidity by sunrise. Scattered showers will develop by the middle of the morning and track east into the afternoon. Temperatures will be held into the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday due to the showers. Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be breezy and warm with highs back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Strong to severe storms will develop late Wednesday over Mississippi and track east overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will likely be a weakening trend with these storms as they track into western Alabama late Wednesday night. We will be keeping an eye on them as they could still produce a few isolated damaging wind gusts and very heavy rain. A cooler period into the weekend with more rain and storms possible for Easter Sunday.

10 Day Forecast (None)