Decatur Police discover fentanyl during arrest

The Decatur Police Department discovered fentanyl during an arrest Friday.
The Decatur Police Department discovered fentanyl during an arrest Friday.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - When the Decatur Police arrested a man Friday for an active warrant, officers discovered the man was in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Britt, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Britt was booked at the Morgan County Jail and held on $5,300 bond. Along with the drug charges, Britt will face his warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

