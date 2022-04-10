Decatur Police discover fentanyl during arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - When the Decatur Police arrested a man Friday for an active warrant, officers discovered the man was in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Britt, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Britt was booked at the Morgan County Jail and held on $5,300 bond. Along with the drug charges, Britt will face his warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

