Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Alabama representative attends Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation event

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Laura Hall has been representing District 19 in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1993. She’s seen a number of historical milestones in the United States.

The latest is witnessing Ketanji Brown Jackson become the first black woman to be named to the highest court in the United States.

“It was a wonderful experience. It was heartwarming. It was emotional,” Hall started. “It’s very difficult to find words to really express what I was feeling just being in the presence of that ceremonial activity on yesterday.”

It may have been hard to put into words, but Rep. Hall does recognize the importance that this moment will have on generations to come.

“What a story and what an opportunity for all the other little black girls and boys of color to realize that as serious as sometimes the climate may be for us, that there is hope. And that hope is never giving up.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog photo generic
Huntsville dog owner raises concern after viral video, dog trainer fired
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
Single-vehicle crash claims two lives
Kitchen Cops: April 8, 2022
Kitchen Cops: “Too many roaches to count” at one Morgan County spot
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to a homicide in Athens Saturday.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Saturday

Latest News

Multiple units with the Huntsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday...
Structure fire in Huntsville
A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning killed two.
Single-vehicle crash claims two lives
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Athens Saturday.
Homicide investigation in Athens underway
Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to a homicide in Athens Saturday.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Saturday