Alabama representative attends Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Laura Hall has been representing District 19 in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1993. She’s seen a number of historical milestones in the United States.

The latest is witnessing Ketanji Brown Jackson become the first black woman to be named to the highest court in the United States.

“It was a wonderful experience. It was heartwarming. It was emotional,” Hall started. “It’s very difficult to find words to really express what I was feeling just being in the presence of that ceremonial activity on yesterday.”

It may have been hard to put into words, but Rep. Hall does recognize the importance that this moment will have on generations to come.

“What a story and what an opportunity for all the other little black girls and boys of color to realize that as serious as sometimes the climate may be for us, that there is hope. And that hope is never giving up.”

