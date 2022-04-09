Deals
Woman charged with Capital Murder for Saturday Homicide

Diana Rogers was charged with capital murder for Saturday's murder in Athens.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
ATHENS., Ala. (WAFF) - Updated: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were responding to a report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies found Diana Rogers, 39, in the backyard, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was acting suspicious and attempted to lead the deputies away from the home.

Rogers began fighting with deputies when they attempted to detain her.

Deputies then discovered the back door open and found a 58-year-old deceased woman. Investigators determined probable cause to arrest Rogers.

Rogers is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center with no bond set at this time. She has been charged with capital murder, burglary second degree and obstructing a governmental operation.

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

The victim’s name will not be released until her family has been notified.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide near the 14000 block of Maiden Ct. in Athens Saturday.

The Sheriff’s department reports that a suspect is in custody and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is underway and more information will be made available as it is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

