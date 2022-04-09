USFL gearing up for first game at Protective Stadium

Deals
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from the revival of USFL football. All the games being played in Birmingham. We caught up with the Vice President of Operations who gives us sneak peek into what fans can expect.

This week, USFL players getting a feel of Protective Stadium. We were there as the Birmingham Stallions scrimmaged the Pittsburgh Maulers. On game day, USFL officials say fans can expect to see tough competition.

“You’re going to see a bunch of guys out here playing a game that they love, but it means a ton to them to put on a good product and a good game,” Daryl Johnston, USFL’s Executive Vice President for Football Operations said.

Johnston says we can expect to see plays in the USFL that we don’t see in the NFL, including overtime rules.

“We can actually throw two double forward passes and then go down the field. Our overtime will be a little different. We’re going to do more like a penalty kick shootout too, we’ll go three rounds back and forth between the two teams and if we’re still tied after that, we’ll go into sudden death,” Johnston said.

For fans watching at home, USFL is adding more camera angles with two sky cams flying high above players including one behind the defense. They’ll also have drones flying around. Fans will also have unique access to players.

“Where we actually get them on the field for experiences and really give them the opportunity to have a relationship with the players,” Johnston said.

Johnston tells us FOX and NBC are going all in on the production value. They’ll have more assets in place in Birmingham than they do for the NFC Championship.

The first game will be simulcast on FOX and NBC. That’s the first time since Super Bowl I.

The Birmingham Stallions kick off next Saturday, April 16th at Protective Stadium at 6:30pm against the New Jersey Generals. Tickets are only $10. Click here for tickets.

