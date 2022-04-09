Deals
Single-vehicle crash claims two lives

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a single-vehicle crash on DeKalb County 141 took two lives.

Pamela Pike, 51, and her passenger Julie Lankford were fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Sentra they were in left the roadway and struck a tree.

Both Pike and Lankford were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Another passenger, Milian Penick, 56, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

