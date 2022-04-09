Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Saturday
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATHENS., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide near the 14000 block of Maiden Ct. in Athens Saturday.
The Sheriff’s department reports that a suspect is in custody and that there is no threat to the public at this time.
The investigation is underway and more information will be made available as it is released.
