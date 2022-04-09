Deals
Huntsville Fire responds to Normandale drive structure fire

Multiple crews with the Huntsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon.
Multiple crews with the Huntsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Fire Department, multiple units responded to a call Saturday about a structure fire around the 3200 block of Normandale Drive.

Huntsville Fire confirmed that the building was abandoned and no one was injured.

Crews reportedly responded to a call after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Huntsville Fire Department asks that the public avoids the area while crews work to put out the fire.

