Huntsville Fire responds to Normandale drive structure fire
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Fire Department, multiple units responded to a call Saturday about a structure fire around the 3200 block of Normandale Drive.
Huntsville Fire confirmed that the building was abandoned and no one was injured.
Crews reportedly responded to a call after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The Huntsville Fire Department asks that the public avoids the area while crews work to put out the fire.
