Huntsville Fire responds to Normandale drive structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Fire Department, multiple units responded to a call Saturday about a structure fire around the 3200 block of Normandale Drive.

Huntsville Fire confirmed that the building was abandoned and no one was injured.

Crews reportedly responded to a call after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Huntsville Fire Department asks that the public avoids the area while crews work to put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.