Gov. Ivey signs transgender youth bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - After three years of introducing the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act and it’s now become law.

Representative Wes Allen sponsored the act and says it’s all about protecting children.

“It’s not about adults, but it’s about minors. Their minds are not fully developed to make these decisions about these medications and surgeries,” Rep. Allen said.

Governor Ivey signed the bill into law Friday.

“There are very real challenges facing our young people, especially with today’s societal pressures and modern culture. I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl. We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be,” Governor Ivey said.

It prevents children from taking puberty-blocking drugs or receiving any other medical care that would alter their gender until they are 19.

“There are side effects that are long lasting. The young lady that spoke this year in committee is on medication right now to try to reverse those effects that took place to her when she was on the cross x hormones. And she had said she wished someone would have stopped her,” Rep. Allen said.

Under this new law, doctors would be charged with a felony if they are caught performing any gender altering procedure or prescribing puberty stopping drugs.

They could face up to 10 years in prison.

Dr. Ladinsky with UAB in Birmingham is one of the very few doctors in the state of Alabama who has been prescribing puberty blocking medications to children who identify as transgender.

“This is simply hitting a pause button, and in that age group is completely reversible,” she said.

She says physicians have prescribed these FDA approved drugs for thirty years, in part to treat children who start puberty way too early.

The bill does allow for this exception

However, Dr. Ladinsky could soon be forced to stop prescribing them to minors when the law goes into effect, or face a class c felony.

“It would put physicians in a position that nobody would dream they’d be in. I have well over 100 youth that our doing wonderfully on medical regimens that they’ve come to after a long period of time, but that we are prescribing. For us to stop a course of successful medical therapy without a medical indication to do so is a gross violation of medical ethics,” Dr. Ladinsky said.

Arkansas is the only other state to pass legislation similar to this.

However, a federal judge issued a temporary block- keeping the state from enforcing the bill there until the case is settled in court.

“I’m quite certain that the lawsuits requesting an injunction are arriving at their predetermined locations as we speak,” Dr. Ladinsky said.

The news is shaking the trans community nationwide and here in Huntsville.

The executive director of Trans Family Support Services tells WAFF they will fight this.

“The only treatment for gender dysphoria is transition. Better believe these parents are going to be rallying. And we’re going to be loud and we’re going to be out there and we’re going to do everything we have to do to be able to keep our kids alive,” says founder of TransFamily Support Services, Kathie Moehlig said.

Meanwhile, the second bill that passed dealing with transgender youth forces children to use the bathrooms and changing areas while at school that is designated only for genders assigned at birth.

The Alabama Program Manager for Trans Family Support Services says he knew he was transgender at a very young age.

“I personally have memory of being in preschool and questioning why I was being forced to use the girls bathroom when I thought I should use the boys,” Mani Blunt said.

An amendment was also added to the bill just an hour before the vote, prohibiting educators from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in grades K through fifth.

