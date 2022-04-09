Cool and Breezy Today With Warmup Coming

Happy Saturday Everyone! Grab a jacket if you are headed outside this morning because temperatures are chilly.

The clouds remained over our area longer than anticipated and thus temperatures have only cooled into the upper 30s and low 40s across most of the Tennessee Valley. Therefore, we have avoided most of the frost that was expected. These clouds will start to clear during mid morning which will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 50s to around 60 with sunny skies. Unfortunately, the wind will be blowing around 20-25 MPH again today which will make it feel cooler outside. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s tonight and some patchy frost cannot be ruled out for your Sunday morning. Sunday will be a great day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A storm system will skirt the outside edges of our viewing area on Monday which could bring some showers into the area. However, temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will be warmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A little better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Looks like our best chance of rain will be on Friday as a cold front will pass through the area bringing below average temperatures for the weekend.

