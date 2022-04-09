Deals
Construction underway on parking lot for new Guntersville High School

Progress of new Guntersville High School
By Stefante Randall
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Progress is being made on the new Guntersville High School.

Right now, crews are working on the new parking lot, which is phase one of construction. Superintendent Jason Barnett said it is a key component to creating more space at the high school.

“Obviously, as we start building our new high school it is going to take up a lot of our current parking with construction. So we need additional parking space for faculty and staff to park,” said Barnett.

The 46 million project will replace the current 50-year-old school on Highway 431.

It will include a fine arts facility, instructional admin buildings, STEM, and career tech components.

“The current Guntersville high school has certainly served the community wonderfully, but its design and the way it was built has created some challenges with us especially, as we go into a 21st-century education and prepare students for college and the workforce,” said Barnett.

Barnett said to prevent disruption in the classroom for students, demolition will begin in the summer on a portion of the buildings on campus.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

