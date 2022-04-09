Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Chilly spring morning! Warmer temperatures on the way

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Saturday! Grab a jacket if you are heading outside because temperatures are chilly.

The clouds remained over our area longer than anticipated and thus temperatures have only cooled into the upper 30s and low 40s across most of the Tennessee Valley. These clouds will start to clear during mid morning which will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 50s to 60 with sunny skies. Unfortunately, the wind will be blowing around 20-25 MPH again Saturday, which will make it feel cooler outside.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be a great day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A storm system will skirt the outside edges of our viewing area on Monday which could bring some showers into the area. However, temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will be warmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A little better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Looks like our best chance of rain will be on Friday as a cold front will pass through the area bringing below average temperatures for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog photo generic
Huntsville dog owner raises concern after viral video, dog trainer fired
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Kitchen Cops: April 8, 2022
Kitchen Cops: “Too many roaches to count” at one Morgan County spot
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Cool and Breezy Today With Warmup Coming
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10