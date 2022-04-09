Chilly morning but beautiful afternoon Sunday

The breezy winds will die down after sunset tonight leaving us mostly clear with lows dropping into the middle 40 to low 40s.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for our Middle TN counties through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday. Sunday will be a much warmer day despite the cooler start, highs will reach the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies with a south wind between 5-15 mph. Lows will not be nearly as cold on Monday morning only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The work week will start off with scattered showers off and on through the day with seasonal highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday should remain dry but mainly cloudy with temps reaching the upper 70s. Scattered rain and storms will develop on Wednesday afternoon and evening. It is still early, but some storms can become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible. Additional showers and storms are expected Thursday.

Cooler air will settle in for Easter weekend with highs in the 60s. Showers will be possible for Easter Sunday.

