Women in Comedy: Skye Townsend talks new season of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for something new to watch, a new show is paving the way for women in comedy.
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” takes viewers along for a wild ride with different characters and celebrity guest stars in each episode. Executive produced by Issa Rae, Townsend is the youngest main cast member on the hit series!
Season 3 premieres on HBO Friday, April 8.
