Winter Returns Today But Only Briefly

Happy Friday Everyone! Grab a jacket as you get outside because today will be a return to winter across the Tennessee Valley.

Temperatures have fallen into the 40s this morning across our region with partly cloudy skies. Those temperatures are not going to increase substantially as a pesky low pressure system will move clouds and even some scattered showers into our area throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees today and with winds gusting from 25-30 MPH it will make it feel like the upper 30s and low 40s. The best chance for showers today will be between 10 AM - 4 PM as a weak disturbance will push through our area.

Tonight, the clouds will start to clear, and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for our viewing area, so make sure to take vulnerable plants inside with you before tonight. There is still some uncertainty regarding the amount of cloud cover tonight which could result in warmer temperatures overnight, however confidence in near-freezing temperatures is high enough to warrant caution. Temperatures on Saturday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be cold once again with lows in the mid to upper 30s and additional chances for frost.

High pressure forms east of our area on Sunday which will move warmer air into the Tennessee Valley and allow temperatures to rise into the low 70s with sunny skies. We will keep those warmer temperatures as we head into next week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances move back into the region on Monday Night.

Have a great weekend.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.