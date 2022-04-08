What to know as you head to the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open is returning to the Rocket City for its second year. Athletes will compete to try and qualify for several European games, like the World Cup.

There will be several cycling events throughout the weekend between April 8 and 10. It starts out at 6 p.m. on Friday night with handcycling relays in Big Spring Park. The relay starts at Church St. between Cozy Cow and the Huntsville Museum of Art. They’ll make a circle around the park.

Traffic will be complicated because several roads will be closed for the race, but they are making sure several parking garages are available for people wanting to watch the race.

Claire Aiello with the Chamber of Commerce of Madison County says they will start to close Church Street at 2:30 p.m. and they will gradually close the rest of the streets until 5 p.m.

Take a look at part of the event course in Big Spring Park

The rest of the competition will be at Cummings Research Park.

On Saturday, athletes are slated for individual time trials, to race against the clock and earn their best time possible.

The race starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. followed immediately by the award ceremonies.

Here’s a look at the race map:

U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open (Chamber of Commerce in Madison County)

Then, on Sunday athletes will compete in 12.1 mile road races, racing from two to seven laps.

U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open (Chamber of Commerce in Madison County)

Explorer Boulevard in Cummings Research park will be closed to traffic for most of the weekend. It will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. until the end of the awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce recommends this route to quickly get to the race:

