Upcoming Mill Creek Development faces displacement concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city leaders are erecting the Mill Creek development to replace the Butler Terrace public housing units. They say this is an opportunity for revitalization but others have concerns it could displace already vulnerable residents.

The Mill Creek development will have mostly market-rate units as well as public housing options. This is a process that will take about seven years.

The Community Development Director, Scott Erwin, says this will be a gradual process of tearing down Butler Terrace buildings and building the new Mill Creek houses.

Director of the Huntsville Housing Authority Antonio McGinnis says Butler Terrace residents will get Section Eight Vouchers while the new homes are being built. However, opponents say this will leave the residents reeling.

Jordan Steelman, the Director of Vote HSV says there aren’t enough apartments or houses in Huntsville available for the people currently living in Butler Terrace.

On top of that, private landlords can turn down Section Eight Vouchers.

“When they tear down the housing developments, people get sent away they get housing vouchers, says Steelman. “There are temporary housing vouchers for chronic homeless people who cannot get landlords to take their vouchers because the market is so hot its the same for people who are getting moved for public housing.”

Steelman says even when the Mill Creek construction is complete, there won’t be enough spots for the people who need it. He says the majority of people who need it are single mothers, but they’re not constructing buildings that meet these current needs.

“So they’re specifically creating units for elderly, for full family units, so two parents, multiple children, they’re creating less single-unit housing, single dwelling units. (...) They’re trying to diversify the type of person coming to that public housing, said Steelman. “There is a need for single-family housing for single mothers. That’s, that’s the dominant statistic. If you do what you’re planning to do, you’re going to take away the ability for those for some of those single mothers to live.”

The City of Huntsville has not released a schedule when they will start knocking down Butler Terrace buildings.

