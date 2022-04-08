Two lanes at Redstone Arsenal gate 9 closing for construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a truck accidentally damaged concrete near the guard station at gate nine of Redstone Arsenal, two lanes will close to repair the damaged barriers.

The lane closures will begin April 11 as lanes two and three will close for the next two weeks. The project will involve removing the concrete and installing new concrete and barriers.

Employees are encouraged to move to the right when entering Redstone Gateway, Rideout Road. The capacity of facial recognition will be down to one lane.

