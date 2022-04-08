Deals
Shooting investigation underway in Albertville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting investigation is underway Thursday evening in Albertville, according to authorities.

According to Albertville Police Chief Cartee, the shooting occurred on Highpoint Road. WAFF 48 is told one person was transported to the Marshall Medical Center in Boaz.

According to Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County K9 unit is assisting Albertville Police in the search for the suspect.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.

There are no further details as this investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

