HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A roadway improvement project will begin on Routt Road between Pulaski Pike and Liberty Hill Road at 7 a.m. April 11.

This project is expected to take three months. Residents will have local access and traffic control will be in place.

To avoid the area, drivers should detour to Monroe Road or Prosperity Drive.

