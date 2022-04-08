Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Overturned propane truck impacts traffic on Highway 20 in Limestone County

Overturned truck impacting drivers in Limestone County
Overturned truck impacting drivers in Limestone County(WAFF 48 viewer)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a truck on Highway 20 on Friday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a truck hauling propane overturned near Calvary at approximately 3:45 p.m. Decatur police say the driver was transported to the hospital to treat injuries sustained during the crash.

Westbound lanes are now open. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill
Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, Joel Alejandro Martinez (L to R)
Morgan County agents seize over 6 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine
Jordan David Raper arrested on four felony warrants in Hartselle
Hartselle man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crime charges
Two lanes at Redstone Arsenal gate 9 closing for construction