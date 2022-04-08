Overturned propane truck impacts traffic on Highway 20 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a truck on Highway 20 on Friday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a truck hauling propane overturned near Calvary at approximately 3:45 p.m. Decatur police say the driver was transported to the hospital to treat injuries sustained during the crash.

Westbound lanes are now open. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes at this time.

