Morgan County agents seize over 6 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three men are facing drug trafficking charges after agents seized over six pounds of methamphetamine and over two pounds of cocaine.

On Thursday, April 7, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Madison County Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an operation in Priceville, AL involving drug trafficking.

Following the investigation, agents arrested Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, and Joel Alejandro Martinez for trafficking meth and cocaine. All three men were transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.