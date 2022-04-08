Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Morgan County agents seize over 6 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine

Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, Joel Alejandro Martinez (L to R)
Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, Joel Alejandro Martinez (L to R)(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three men are facing drug trafficking charges after agents seized over six pounds of methamphetamine and over two pounds of cocaine.

On Thursday, April 7, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Madison County Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an operation in Priceville, AL involving drug trafficking.

Following the investigation, agents arrested Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, and Joel Alejandro Martinez for trafficking meth and cocaine. All three men were transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Overturned truck impacting drivers in Limestone County
Overturned propane truck impacts traffic on Highway 20 in Limestone County
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill
Jordan David Raper arrested on four felony warrants in Hartselle
Hartselle man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crime charges
Two lanes at Redstone Arsenal gate 9 closing for construction