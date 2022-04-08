Marijuana grow operation found in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged one man who was operating a marijuana grow operation and arrested another man on drug-related charges on Wednesday.

After receiving information from the public, narcotics agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office found an active marijuana growing operation at a residence on County Road 50. Agents also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Timothy Hosch, 51, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree theft of property.

Also on Wednesday, narcotics agents conducted a search at a residence on Moore Loop Road. During the search, agents found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Dakota William Benjamin Clayton, 23, was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Dakota William Benjamin Clayton (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released a statement regarding the arrests:

“I am so thankful for the great working relationship our agency has with the people in this community and I want to thank each and every one of you for the information and the tips you provide to us. Our number one priority is keeping not only the citizens of this county safe, but the ones that are traveling through.”

“In order to keep this poison off the streets, we have got to work together, and we prove we can do just that, every day.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.