‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner describes taking down suspected burglars

A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura County Sheriff's Office)
By Leo Stalworth
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) - A California man refused to become a victim after two people reportedly broke into his home last week.

Sal Mercado said he “went Mike Tyson” on the burglars and credited his strong left and right hook for diffusing the situation.

Mercado said he was startled when he returned home Thursday and found a car parked out front with a driver inside.

After he entered his home, he said he came face-to-face with a stranger.

Mercado said he struck one of the burglars who then ran to the waiting vehicle.

“He starts to go to the side of me, to get out of the house, and I went ‘bam’ with a right cross. And he went down on the grass in the front yard. Picked himself up and ran to the car,” Mercado said.

However, it didn’t end there.

He saw a second man coming down the stairs and went into defense mode again, striking the mam, and causing him to stumble and fall on the grass outside.

“The thought was, ‘I got this guy, I want to catch him. I want to make sure he gets prosecuted. I want to make sure to hold him down until the cops get here,’” Mercado said.

Mercado said he feels lucky his family was not home when the bandits broke in.

One man is facing felony charges of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy while the two other suspects are still at large.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

