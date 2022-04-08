Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

I-65 bridge inspection to resume April 11

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The inspection of the Tennessee River Bridges on Interstate 65 will resume starting April 11 as announced by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Starting April 11, a single-lane closure on the southbound bridge will be from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily till April 14. Significant delays are expected while the inspection resumes.

If the inspection is completed during that span, an inspection of the northbound bridge will begin April 18 through April 21. Lane closures are expected from 8 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. daily during that time.

The inspection is in preparation for a bridge rehabilitation project that will begin in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Jordan David Raper arrested on four felony warrants in Hartselle
Hartselle man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crime charges
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill
Two lanes at Redstone Arsenal gate 9 closing for construction
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases