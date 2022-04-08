I-65 bridge inspection to resume April 11

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The inspection of the Tennessee River Bridges on Interstate 65 will resume starting April 11 as announced by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Starting April 11, a single-lane closure on the southbound bridge will be from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily till April 14. Significant delays are expected while the inspection resumes.

If the inspection is completed during that span, an inspection of the northbound bridge will begin April 18 through April 21. Lane closures are expected from 8 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. daily during that time.

The inspection is in preparation for a bridge rehabilitation project that will begin in 2023.

