Huntsville dog owner raises concern after viral video, dog trainer fired

Dog photo generic
Dog photo generic(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An area dog trainer was fired from her job after a video surfaced on social media that has dog owners concerned.

OffLeash K9 Training has confirmed Ciara Stevens, former owner of the Huntsville OffLeash K9 Training, was terminated from the company because of the video. The business is located on Bartlett Road in Athens.

Ashlyn Walton, who posted the video to Facebook on Thursday night, spoke to WAFF 48 and told us she withdrew her pet from the program after seeing the video. Walton says her dog is not the one in the video, but she says her dog seemed different after leaving the program.

“I got [my dog] home, and he would not leave my side,” Walton said. “He was sensitive around his neck, he had sores on his legs, I figured that was from being in a crate.”

Statement from OffLeash K9 Training on the incident:

The OffLeash K9 Training Family takes the safety and well-being of all dogs seriously. Each company location is licensed to an independent owner and operator who has extensive dog training experience. Every owner and trainer must train every dog in their care in a manner that meets or exceeds our rigorous standards and follows all company policies at all times. The recent incident at the Huntsville, Alabama location violated those standards and policies. The owner of the location was terminated as a result of their conduct. The OffLeash K9 Family does not condone or accept the behavior displayed. A qualified trainer, with direct supervision from company headquarters, has assumed the management of this location to ensure that all customers, whether they have two hands or four paws, receive professional care and service.

Click here to watch the full video.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

