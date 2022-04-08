Huntsville doctor charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A doctor that operated Valley Center for Nerve Studies and Rehabilitation has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud as announced Friday.

According to information filed in U.S. District Court, Dr. Eric Beck, 63, conspired with the owner of QBR to bill insurers millions of dollars for electro-diagnostic testing that its technicians performed. On Thursday, Dr. Beck filed a plea agreement that claimed that health insurance programs were billed over $28 million for medically unnecessary electro-diagnostic testing QBR performed.

Dr. Beck agreed to plead guilty to the information filed in U.S. District Court.

QBR is a Huntsville-based testing company.

The maximum penalty with this charge is five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.