Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Huntsville doctor charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud

The United States Department of Justice
The United States Department of Justice(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A doctor that operated Valley Center for Nerve Studies and Rehabilitation has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud as announced Friday.

According to information filed in U.S. District Court, Dr. Eric Beck, 63, conspired with the owner of QBR to bill insurers millions of dollars for electro-diagnostic testing that its technicians performed. On Thursday, Dr. Beck filed a plea agreement that claimed that health insurance programs were billed over $28 million for medically unnecessary electro-diagnostic testing QBR performed.

Dr. Beck agreed to plead guilty to the information filed in U.S. District Court.

QBR is a Huntsville-based testing company.

The maximum penalty with this charge is five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
22-year-old Cameron Elliot is facing multiple charges in connection to a child's death
Decatur man faces capital murder charges after death of 8-month-old child

Latest News

Timothy Hosch
Marijuana grow operation found in DeKalb County
Amendment prohibiting sexual orientation discussion in classrooms passes the Alabama legislature
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Colbert County Sheriff: no evidence to support reported abduction of 14-year-old girl near Cherokee
Gov. Ivey announces new classrooms through P-3 approach