Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms corresponding to to their sex at birth.

Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding the signing of the bill.

“Here in Alabama, men use the men’s room, and ladies use the ladies’ room – it’s really a no brainer. This bill will also ensure our elementary school classrooms remain free from any kind of sex talk. Let me be clear to the media and opponents who like to incorrectly dub this the “Don’t Say Gay” amendment: That is misleading, false and just plain wrong. We don’t need to be teaching young children about sex. We are talking about five-year-olds for crying out loud. We need to focus on what matters – core instruction like reading and math.”

