Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Get your soap from goats at Done Roamin’ Acres

Done Roamin' Acres
Done Roamin' Acres
By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPPA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - About 40 minutes south of Huntsville is a small town called Joppa. There, you’ll find a goat farm called Done Roamin’ Acres.

If you’ve ever wanted to switch up your body care products and try out soaps and lotions made from Goat milk, or maybe just spend the day playing with goats, this is the place for you.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box