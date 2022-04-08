Deals
Frost expected tonight; Sunday looks great!

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A few isolated rain showers and even some sleet will eventually end this evening and cloud cover will slowly move out late tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s for Saturday morning, a frost is likely with a few communities seeing a late season freeze. 

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 9:00 AM CDT Saturday.  Despite the cold start, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast Saturday with highs reaching the middle 50s.  Winds will be breezy for Saturday with NW winds between 5-15 mph, gusts over 25 mph will be possible.  Patchy frost is expected again Sunday morning with afternoon temperatures rebounding nicely into the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Temps will be back near average in the 70s next week with multiple chances for rain and storms.

