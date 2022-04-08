Food Network to spotlight an Alabama BBQ competition

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Smoke on the Falls BBQ Competition brings BBQ lovers from near and far to the city of Gadsden every year.

It’s such a big deal, the folks from Food Network want a taste of this Alabama BBQ! The Gadsden event is now one of six competitions in the nation to be featured on an upcoming Food Network show. While pitmasters and smokers do some of their best work, they’ll have some extra cameras and lights on them this year.

Payton Walker talked with Janet Tarrance with Gadsden Parks and Recreation about the event and the exciting news being talked about around town.

The Smoke on the Falls BBQ Competition is Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Noccalula Falls Park Campground in Gadsden.

