‘Don’t Say Gay’ amendment passes the Alabama legislature at the last minute

This bill would prohibit classroom instruction or discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade in pu
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers passed a bill prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through fifth grade public school classrooms. It’s similar to a Florida bill, dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by the White House.

Lawmakers passed the provision on the last day of the legislative session, late at night, at 9:30 p.m.

Lawmakers tacked on the ‘don’t say gay’ rule as an amendment during a discussion on the anti-transgender bathroom ban bill. This Amendment was created by Trussville Republican Senator Shay Shelnutt. It reads ’This bill would also prohibit classroom instruction or discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade in public  K-12 schools.’

The amended bill went back to the house and the senate where some democrats argued against it. Many people are voicing their problems with this amendment in Montgomery and online. They say it threatens free speech, makes kids unable to talk about their gay family members and makes some kids ashamed of their own sexual orientation.

Ultimately, opponents did not have the votes to stop it. It easily passed the house (70-26) and the senate (26-5), sending the bill to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for her signature. Her approval is the last stage to turn this bill into a law.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

