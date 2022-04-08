Colbert County Sheriff: no evidence to support reported abduction of 14-year-old girl near Cherokee

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office released new information on an alleged abduction in March.

According to Sheriff Frank Williamson, no evidence has been found supporting the reported abduction on Riverton Rose Trail.

The Sheriff released the following statement on Friday: I want to make an official statement about the alleged abduction that was reported on Riverton Rose Trail located in west Colbert County. We have exhausted every resource that is available, this case has been investigated extensively but the information that we have leads to the abduction being unfounded. There is no evidence to support the claim currently. The investigation is still ongoing.

On March 15, officers conducted a manhunt in Colbert County after the initial reports. The reported abduction was reported that evening in Cherokee around 6 p.m. Several agencies assisted the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a white male in his 50′s. The initial report claimed a 14-year-old girl was in her front yard while her parents were inside their home when she was dragged into the woods by the man. Her parents heard her scream, but fortunately, she was able to escape and make it back to safety.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at 256-383-0741.

Read the original post asking for assistance below:

