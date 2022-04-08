Claysville School listed for sale

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school that sits on lake-front property on Lake Guntersville is now up for sale.

Claysville School was built in 1927 and has a rich history. Over the years, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said the student population has declined.

As a result, she said the district is being forced to sell the lakeside property.

The cost? $12 million, and it’s already listed.

“Due to city annexations and many of the students going to the DAR campus, they have siblings there, so we don’t have the grade levels at the Claysville Campus, so we no longer have the state funding for our school,” said Wigley.

Currently, there are 23 students in two preschool classrooms and a maximum of 20 students in the two alternative school classrooms.

“We’re only utilizing 4,000 square feet of a 50,000 square foot facility and this year alone, the district has spent approximately $92,000 in maintenance and facility expenses for utilities, so it just leaves us with no choice,” said Wigley.

Students and staff will finish out the school year, and plans are underway to relocate the classrooms to another location.

Dr. Wigley said it is a possibility that the school property will be used for commercial and residential use.

