Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Claysville School listed for sale

By Stefante Randall
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school that sits on lake-front property on Lake Guntersville is now up for sale.

Claysville School was built in 1927 and has a rich history. Over the years, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said the student population has declined.

As a result, she said the district is being forced to sell the lakeside property.

The cost? $12 million, and it’s already listed.

“Due to city annexations and many of the students going to the DAR campus, they have siblings there, so we don’t have the grade levels at the Claysville Campus, so we no longer have the state funding for our school,” said Wigley.

Currently, there are 23 students in two preschool classrooms and a maximum of 20 students in the two alternative school classrooms.

“We’re only utilizing 4,000 square feet of a 50,000 square foot facility and this year alone, the district has spent approximately $92,000 in maintenance and facility expenses for utilities, so it just leaves us with no choice,” said Wigley.

Students and staff will finish out the school year, and plans are underway to relocate the classrooms to another location.

Dr. Wigley said it is a possibility that the school property will be used for commercial and residential use.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Tyler Wilbanks
Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run that killed DeKalb County teen
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support

Latest News

DeKalb County Shining Star database program for first responders and people with disabilities.
DeKalb County Sheriff launches “Shining Star” database program for first responders
Man killed in Albertville shooting
Man killed in Albertville shooting
Shining Star database program in DeKalb County
Shining Star database program in DeKalb County
Shooting investigation underway Albertville
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Albertville