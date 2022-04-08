Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Amendment prohibiting sexual orientation discussion in classrooms passes the Alabama legislature

Lawmakers passed the provision on the last day of the legislative session, late on April 7, at 9:30 p.m.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers passed a bill prohibiting the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through fifth-grade public school classrooms. It’s similar to a Florida bill, dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by the White House.

Lawmakers passed the provision on the last day of the legislative session, late on April 7, at 9:30 p.m.

Lawmakers tacked on the rule as an amendment during a discussion on the anti-transgender bathroom ban bill. This Amendment was created by Trussville Republican Senator Shay Shelnutt. It reads:

’This bill would also prohibit classroom instruction or discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade in public K-12 schools.’

Dsg Amendment by WAFF 48 Digital Team on Scribd

The amended bill went back to the house and the senate where some democrats argued against it. Many people are voicing their problems with this amendment in Montgomery and online. They say it threatens free speech, makes kids unable to talk about gay family members and makes some kids ashamed of their own sexual orientation.

Ultimately, opponents did not have the votes to stop it. It passed the house by a vote of 70-26 and the senate by a vote of 26-5, sending the bill to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for her signature.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Truck, bus involved in Tennessee crash Thursday morning
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Fire at Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Huntsville
UPDATE: Fire damage significant at Gibson’s Bar-B-Q
Michael Childress
Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting
22-year-old Cameron Elliot is facing multiple charges in connection to a child's death
Decatur man faces capital murder charges after death of 8-month-old child

Latest News

Timothy Hosch
Marijuana grow operation found in DeKalb County
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Colbert County Sheriff: no evidence to support reported abduction of 14-year-old girl near Cherokee
Gov. Ivey announces new classrooms through P-3 approach
The United States Department of Justice
Huntsville doctor charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud