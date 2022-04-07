Winter returns for Friday and Saturday

Passing clouds will continue to move through this evening with those breezy west winds dying down after sunset.

Morning lows on Friday will be quite cool in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday will be an unseasonably cold day for early April standards with highs barley reaching 50 degrees! With a strong WNW wind gusting over 25 miles per hour at times, the wind chill will be in the 30s to low 40s in the afternoon. A few widely scattered rain showers cannot be ruled out during the day Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will move out late Friday allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s for Saturday morning, a frost is likely with a few communities seeing a late season freeze. Mostly sunny skies stay with us Saturday with highs reaching the middle 50s. A frost or freeze is expected again Sunday morning with afternoon temperatures rebounding nicely into the upper 60s.

Temps will be back near average in the 70s to low 80s next week with multiple chances for rain and storms.

