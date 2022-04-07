Winter Returns For A Brief Stay

Good Thursday Morning! Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and 50s this morning due to a cold front that passed through our area yesterday.

The sun will shine today but high temperatures will only reach the low 60s today and a west wind from 15-25 MPH will make it feel like temperatures are in the 50s for most of the region. Some clouds will move into the area tonight and there could be a stray shower or two as temperatures drop into the low 40s by Friday morning. Friday will be even colder with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures only in the low 50s. There is also a chance for showers on Friday, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures Friday into Saturday morning will fall into the low to mid 30s and some patchy frost will be possible. Below average temperatures will remain on Saturday with highs only in the mid 50s and a gusty west wind once again. We will finally start to warm up on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temps near 70 as high pressure moves into the area.

For early next week temperatures are going to be warm with highs in the low 70s on both Monday and Tuesday however some rain chances will start on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm days with highs in the mid 70s ahead of a cold front that will bring showers, storms, and colder temperatures for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.