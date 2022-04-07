Deals
‘What A Day!’ New book of short stories by Southern authors

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to curl up on the couch or sit poolside with a good book, we’ve got the perfect story... or a few.

“What A Day!” is a book of short stories by southern writers, many of them from right here in north Alabama. The collection of stories takes you from the front porch of a group of friends on a warm day, to some southern teenagers who take a walk on the dark side.

Payton Walker talked with one of authors, Bonnie Gardner about the book and what it was like working with other southern authors.

Pick up your own copy of “What A Day!” on Amazon or on HeartofDixieFictionWriters.com.

