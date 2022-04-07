Deals
U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open press conference
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open will take place in Huntsville for the second-straight year April 8-10.

On Thursday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Para-cyclists and U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open race organizers held a press conference to announce race logistics. The conference covered spectator viewing areas, parking and various other aspects of the event.

You can watch the full conference at the top of this story.

