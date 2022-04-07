Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Two injured in school bus, truck collision in Winchester

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, TN student was injured on Thursday morning during a crash in Winchester.

According to Winchester Police Captain Jeff Miller, the head-on collision occurred on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.

Captain Miller told WAFF one student was taken by ambulance from the scene while the driver of the truck was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News at Noon for more:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Tyler Wilbanks
Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run that killed DeKalb County teen
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
ATV crash in Boaz claims the life of a seven-year-old.
ATV incident in Boaz claims the life of 7-year old
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

More people are surrendering animals to shelters in Huntsville
Rising costs causing people to give up pets at twice the usual rate
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains, community wants to know why
More people are surrendering animals to shelters in Huntsville
More people are surrendering animals to shelters in Huntsville
Concerns with Mill Creek development in Huntsville
Concerns with Mill Creek development in Huntsville