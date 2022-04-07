Two injured in school bus, truck collision in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, TN student was injured on Thursday morning during a crash in Winchester.

According to Winchester Police Captain Jeff Miller, the head-on collision occurred on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.

Captain Miller told WAFF one student was taken by ambulance from the scene while the driver of the truck was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

