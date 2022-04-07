Three arrested in Colbert Co. drug bust
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Sheffield Police Department arrested three people on drug-related charges on Tuesday.
During a search warrant at a residence in Sheffield, investigators discovered 10 ounces of ice (methamphetamine), seven ounces of marijuana, nine guns, over 100 assorted pills and a stolen 1999 Harley Davidson.
Dennis McPherson, Diane McPherson and Roger Jakee were arrested and charged with trafficking of illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.