Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Three arrested in Colbert Co. drug bust

From left to right: Dennis McPherson; Roger Jakee; Diane McPherson
From left to right: Dennis McPherson; Roger Jakee; Diane McPherson(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Sheffield Police Department arrested three people on drug-related charges on Tuesday.

During a search warrant at a residence in Sheffield, investigators discovered 10 ounces of ice (methamphetamine), seven ounces of marijuana, nine guns, over 100 assorted pills and a stolen 1999 Harley Davidson.

These drugs and firearms were found during the execution of a search warrant.
These drugs and firearms were found during the execution of a search warrant.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Dennis McPherson, Diane McPherson and Roger Jakee were arrested and charged with trafficking of illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyler Wilbanks
Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run that killed DeKalb County teen
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
ATV crash in Boaz claims the life of a seven-year-old.
ATV incident in Boaz claims the life of 7-year old

Latest News

Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools in need of bus drivers
Bus crash in Franklin Co., TN
Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN
Generic crime scene
Athens Kay Jewelers broken into, suspects unknown
More people are surrendering animals to shelters in Huntsville
Rising costs causing people to give up pets at twice the usual rate