Three arrested in Colbert Co. drug bust

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Sheffield Police Department arrested three people on drug-related charges on Tuesday.

During a search warrant at a residence in Sheffield, investigators discovered 10 ounces of ice (methamphetamine), seven ounces of marijuana, nine guns, over 100 assorted pills and a stolen 1999 Harley Davidson.

These drugs and firearms were found during the execution of a search warrant. (Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Dennis McPherson, Diane McPherson and Roger Jakee were arrested and charged with trafficking of illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

