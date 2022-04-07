Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Enter to Win Trash Pandas Tickets
Advertisement

Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN

Bus crash in Franklin Co., TN
Bus crash in Franklin Co., TN(WSMV)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Seven people received medical treatment on Thursday morning after a crash near Winchester.

According to Winchester Police Captain Jeff Miller, the head-on collision occurred on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.

Captain Miller told WAFF at least one student was taken by ambulance from the scene while the driver of the truck was flown by helicopter to an Erlanger Hospital. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, EMS rushed four people who were on the school bus to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.

According to the Director of Franklin County Schools, the bus was traveling to South Middle School at the time of the crash. Additionally, two other students received medical treatment after leaving the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tune in to WAFF 48 News at Noon for more:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
Victim identified in Triana shooting
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyler Wilbanks
Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run that killed DeKalb County teen
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
ATV crash in Boaz claims the life of a seven-year-old.
ATV incident in Boaz claims the life of 7-year old

Latest News

Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools in need of bus drivers
From left to right: Dennis McPherson; Roger Jakee; Diane McPherson
Three arrested in Colbert Co. drug bust
Generic crime scene
Athens Kay Jewelers broken into, suspects unknown
More people are surrendering animals to shelters in Huntsville
Rising costs causing people to give up pets at twice the usual rate