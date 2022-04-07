Seven people injured in school bus, truck collision in Franklin County, TN

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Seven people received medical treatment on Thursday morning after a crash near Winchester.

According to Winchester Police Captain Jeff Miller, the head-on collision occurred on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.

Captain Miller told WAFF at least one student was taken by ambulance from the scene while the driver of the truck was flown by helicopter to an Erlanger Hospital. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, EMS rushed four people who were on the school bus to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.

According to the Director of Franklin County Schools, the bus was traveling to South Middle School at the time of the crash. Additionally, two other students received medical treatment after leaving the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

