Rising costs causing people to give up pets at twice the usual rate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rising costs are hitting the Tennessee Valley hard. Many are struggling to make ends meet and now they’re having trouble supporting their furry friend.

Huntsville Humane Society CEO Spencer Batchellor says they’re seeing a huge increase of people surrendering their animals to the shelter.

He says Huntsville Humane is getting double the requests to surrender an animal, sometimes even seeing ten a day. Back in 2019, the humane society was only getting about five requests a day.

Batchellor says people have to give their animals up because they can’t afford rent or food, let alone a pet. According to a report from Rover, an online pet marketplace, more than 70% of pet parents spent more money than expected on food, treats, toys and veterinary visits. The U.S. Department of Labor reports pet food rose by 3.7% while pet services like vet care rose by 5.8%.

He says several resources are available to help keep pets in owners’ homes.

“We try to stray them away from rehoming and offer them services so they don’t have to put their pet in a shelter and we can help subsidize those costs,” said Batcheller.

The Huntsville Humane Society works with community partners to offer free dog food, wellness checks and other resources to those who need them. For some people, that help isn’t enough and they still have to give up their pet.

Shelters are filling up but Batcheller says they have enough resources to make sure no dog ends up on the street.

“We kind of just work together, for instance, we just got a request to take in over 50 cats and we were able to partner with four other agencies across the state of Alabama and eliminate it,” said Batcheller. “Every single shelter we contacted was full but we all banded together to find an option just because we don’t have a choice.”

He says one key to their success is fosters, the people who temporarily foster pets until they find their forever home.

“Fosters are our fosters. Sometimes when we’re max full. There’s a box of kittens at our door or a tub of puppies. If we didn’t have our fosters we would not be able to save so many lives and function the way we do, saids Batchellor.

He says about 10% of their animals are in a foster home. He encourages other people to help out the shelter by fostering an animal.

