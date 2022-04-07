Deals
NALZS hosting first annual kids festival

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Zoological Society will host its first annual Kids Festival at Monte Sano State Park this weekend.

According to the NALZS, more than 40 vendors including the Land Trust of North Alabama, Von Braun Astronomical Society, Cook Museum and Burritt on the Mountain will pack out the park. Food trucks will be at the festival.

The event will be held Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival is free, but Monte Sano State Park will charge $10 per car for parking or $5 per walk-in.

Children will have the opportunity to learn about local wildlife through NALZS activities and local wildlife experts. There will be several other fun activities for children to enjoy during this festival.

“Education and seeing children have that “ah-ha” moment are core to what NALZS has set out to do. Through our nature camps, our nationally certified Frog Watch program, our afterschool clubs and events like this - we are just getting started. I’m proud of the work our volunteers are doing and I hope our community comes out and has a blast,” said NALZS Executive Director Ethan Woodruff.

For more information on the first annual Kids Festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

